Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 48 with a mean TP of 59.6. With the stocks previous close at 50.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.47 while the 200 day moving average is 49.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,924m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $4,615m based on the market concensus.

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and ome annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and ome security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was orporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.