Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 48 with a mean TP of 59.6. With the stocks previous close at 50.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.47 while the 200 day moving average is 49.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,924m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $4,615m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and ome annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and ome security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was orporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

You might also enjoy reading  Brighthouse Financial - Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.