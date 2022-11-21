Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 47 with a mean TP of 53.6. With the stocks previous close at 52.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is 50.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.82. The company has a market cap of $3,719m. Company Website: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $3,789m based on the market concensus.

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.