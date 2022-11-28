Brighthouse Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 63 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 54. With the stocks previous close at 54.68 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.82 and the 200 day MA is 48.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,826m. Find out more information at: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $3,778m based on the market concensus.

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.