Bridgewater Bancshares – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Bridgewater Bancshares with ticker code (BWB) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 12.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The 50 day MA is 10.36 and the 200 day MA is 12.28. The market cap for the company is $284m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bridgewaterbankmn.com

Bridgewater Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn