Bridgewater Bancshares – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Bridgewater Bancshares found using ticker (BWB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.67. With the stocks previous close at 8.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.32 and the 200 day moving average is 12.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $263m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bridgewaterbankmn.com

Bridgewater Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

