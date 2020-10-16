Bridgewater Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Bridgewater Bancshares found using ticker (BWB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 12. Now with the previous closing price of 10.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.82 and the 200 day MA is 9.69. The market cap for the company is $299m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bridgewaterbankmn.com

Bridgewater Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

