Bridgewater Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Bridgewater Bancshares with ticker code (BWB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 12 with a mean TP of 13. With the stocks previous close at 12.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.69 while the 200 day moving average is 10.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $352m. Find out more information at: http://www.bridgewaterbankmn.com

Bridgewater Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.