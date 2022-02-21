Bridgewater Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Bridgewater Bancshares with ticker code (BWB) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 20 and has a mean target at 21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.56 and the 200 day moving average is 17.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $484m. Find out more information at: https://www.bridgewaterbankmn.com

The potential market cap would be $586m based on the market concensus.

Bridgewater Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.