Bridgewater Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Bridgewater Bancshares found using ticker (BWB) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 18.5 calculating the mean target price we have 20.17. With the stocks previous close at 16.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The day 50 moving average is 16.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.41. The market cap for the company is $455m. Find out more information at: http://www.bridgewaterbankmn.com

Bridgewater Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.