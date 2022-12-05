Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Bridgewater Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Bridgewater Bancshares found using ticker (BWB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 20.5 and has a mean target at 21.17. Now with the previous closing price of 19.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day MA is 18.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.08. The company has a market cap of $531m. Company Website: https://www.bridgewaterbankmn.com

The potential market cap would be $589m based on the market concensus.

Bridgewater Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

