Brickell Biotech – Consensus Indicates Potential 316.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brickell Biotech found using ticker (BBI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 316.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.27 while the 200 day moving average is 0.88. The market cap for the company is $64m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brickellbio.com

Brickell Biotech, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Its pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell Biotech has a collaboration agreement with AnGes for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

