Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc 5.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BRW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 384 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 5.8% from today’s opening price of 363 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 9.6 points and increased 28.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 377.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 284.19 GBX.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 360.71 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 328.74. There are currently 66,435,060 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 625,465. Market capitalisation for LON:BRW is £1,091,027,583 GBP.