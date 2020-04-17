Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc 41.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BRW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Shore Capital. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Shore Capital have set a target price of 300 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 41.5% from today’s opening price of 212 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 73.6 points and decreased 160 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 377.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 130 GBX.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 275.93 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 321.00. There are currently 303,232,690 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 969,264. Market capitalisation for LON:BRW is £742,920,090 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn