Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc 22.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BRW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 330 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 22.4% from the opening price of 269.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 61 points and decreased 83.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 377.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 130 GBX.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 255.10 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 318.36. There are currently 42,941,125 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 848,881. Market capitalisation for LON:BRW is £814,179,772 GBP.

