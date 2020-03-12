Breedon Group PLC 5.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Breedon Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BREE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Breedon Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 94 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 5.6% from the opening price of 89 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 7 points and increased 18 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 101.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 56 GBX.

Breedon Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 92.40 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 73.00. There are currently 1,682,957,809 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,829,050. Market capitalisation for LON:BREE is £1,464,171,624 GBP.

