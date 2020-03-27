Breedon Group PLC 28.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Breedon Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BREE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Breedon Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set their target price at 85 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 28.8% from the opening price of 66 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.2 points and decreased 16.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 101.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 56 GBX.

Breedon Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 90.04 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 73.40. There are currently 1,682,957,809 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,011,730. Market capitalisation for LON:BREE is £1,085,507,658 GBP.

