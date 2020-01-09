Breedon Group PLC 20.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Breedon Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BREE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Breedon Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set their target price at 105 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 20.4% from today’s opening price of 87.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 17.5 points and increased 24.7 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 90 GBX while the year low share price is currently 56 GBX.

Breedon Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 71.62 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 67.92. There are currently 1,682,911,913 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,707,087. Market capitalisation for LON:BREE is £1,510,076,916 GBP.