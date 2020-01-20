Breedon Group PLC 2.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Breedon Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BREE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Breedon Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 92 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 2.8% from the opening price of 89.49 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.89 points and increased 17.39 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 90.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 56 GBX.

Breedon Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 75.51 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 68.71. There are currently 1,682,948,150 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,467,114. Market capitalisation for LON:BREE is £1,506,238,594 GBP.