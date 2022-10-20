Breedon Group PLC 19.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Breedon Group PLC with ticker (LON:BREE) now has a potential upside of 19.5% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 65 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Breedon Group PLC share price of 52 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.5%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 52 (52 week high) with an average of 4,014,708 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £879,229,102.



Breedon Group plc is an integrated construction materials company in Great Britain and Ireland. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the quarrying of aggregates and the manufacture and sale of construction materials and building products, including cement, asphalt and ready-mixed concretes. The Company operates in three segments: Great Britain, Ireland and Cement. In Great Britain, it operates a nationwide network of quarries and downstream operations, extending from Stornoway in the Hebrides to Hampshire in the south of England. In Ireland, the Company trades under the brands, Whitemountain and Lagan. Its Cement division operates two cement plants in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its products include aggregates, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, surfacing solutions, cement, roof tiles and clay bricks. It also imports and exports cementitious products through four terminals in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.







