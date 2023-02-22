Breedon Group PLC 14.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group PLC with ticker (LON:BREE) now has a potential upside of 14.1% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 80 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Breedon Group PLC share price of 69 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 14.1%. Trading has ranged between 49 (52 week low) and 88 (52 week high) with an average of 2,393,269 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,179,065,159.



Breedon Group plc is an integrated construction materials company in Great Britain and Ireland. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the quarrying of aggregates and the manufacture and sale of construction materials and building products, including cement, asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates in three segments: Great Britain, Ireland and Cement. In Great Britain, it has its construction materials and surfacing businesses in Great Britain. In Ireland, the Company has its construction materials and surfacing businesses in the Island of Ireland. Its Cement segment has cementitious operations in Great Britain and Ireland. Its products include aggregates, special aggregates, asphalt, block paving, cement, clay bricks and clay products, concrete products, ready-mixed concrete, trowel-ready mortar, roof tiles and screed.







