Braskem SA – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.3% Upside

Braskem SA found using ticker (BAK) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9 and has a mean target at 12.5. Now with the previous closing price of 7.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.3%. The 50 day MA is 7.88 while the 200 day moving average is 8.54. The market cap for the company is $3,272m. Company Website: http://www.braskem.com.br

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

