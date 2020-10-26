Brandywine Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Brandywine Realty Trust found using ticker (BDN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9.5 calculating the mean target price we have 11.58. Now with the previous closing price of 9.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day MA is 10.4 while the 200 day moving average is 10.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,685m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brandywinerealty.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

