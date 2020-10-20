Brandywine Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Brandywine Realty Trust with ticker code (BDN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9.5 calculating the average target price we see 11.58. Now with the previous closing price of 10.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,701m. Find out more information at: http://www.brandywinerealty.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn