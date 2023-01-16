Brandywine Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Brandywine Realty Trust with ticker code (BDN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 7.17. With the stocks previous close at 6.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.41 and the 200 day MA is 8.68. The market cap for the company is $1,127m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.brandywinerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,230m based on the market concensus.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.