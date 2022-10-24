Brandywine Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.3% Upside

Brandywine Realty Trust with ticker code (BDN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 9.17. Now with the previous closing price of 6.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.54 while the 200 day moving average is 10.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,086m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brandywinerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,622m based on the market concensus.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.