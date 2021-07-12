Brandywine Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Brandywine Realty Trust found using ticker (BDN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 12.5 and has a mean target at 14. Now with the previous closing price of 13.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day MA is 14.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13. The market cap for the company is $2,383m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brandywinerealty.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.