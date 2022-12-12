Brandywine Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Brandywine Realty Trust found using ticker (BDN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 6 and has a mean target at 7.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.52. The market cap for the company is $1,086m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brandywinerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,322m based on the market concensus.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.