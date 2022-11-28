Brandywine Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Brandywine Realty Trust found using ticker (BDN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 6 with a mean TP of 7.67. With the stocks previous close at 6.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.68 while the 200 day moving average is 9.86. The market cap for the company is $1,156m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brandywinerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,365m based on the market concensus.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.