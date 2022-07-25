Twitter
Brandywine Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brandywine Realty Trust with ticker code (BDN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 with a mean TP of 10.7. With the stocks previous close at 9.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.07 and the 200 day MA is 12.58. The company has a market cap of $1,624m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brandywinerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,864m based on the market concensus.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

