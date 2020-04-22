Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics In – Consenus Indicates Potential 89.5% Upside

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics In found using ticker (BCLI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 89.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.57 while the 200 day moving average is 4.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $175m. Find out more information at: http://www.brainstorm-cell.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient’s own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in Phase II for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, and preclinical trial for Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

