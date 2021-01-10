Twitter
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics In – Consensus Indicates Potential 537.4% Upside

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics In found using ticker (BCLI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 537.4%. The day 50 moving average is 5.03 while the 200 day moving average is 11.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $143m. Company Website: http://www.brainstorm-cell.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient’s own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in Phase II for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, and preclinical trial for Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn, an autologous cellular therapy. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

