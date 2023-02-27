Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.4% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (BHR) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 10.05. Now with the previous closing price of 5.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 97.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.7 and the 200 day moving average is 4.8. The company has a market cap of $370m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $730m based on the market concensus.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.