Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.9% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 6 and has a mean target at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 5.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 96.9%. The day 50 moving average is 4.98 while the 200 day moving average is 5.38. The company has a market cap of $330m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $649m based on the market concensus.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.