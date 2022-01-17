Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.2% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 6 with a mean TP of 10. With the stocks previous close at 5.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.2%. The day 50 moving average is 4.99 and the 200 day moving average is 5.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $363m. Company Website: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $658m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.