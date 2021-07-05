Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 7 with a mean TP of 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 68.3%. The day 50 moving average is 6.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.91. The market cap for the company is $308m. Find out more information at: http://www.bhrreit.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.