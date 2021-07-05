Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.3% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 7 with a mean TP of 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 68.3%. The day 50 moving average is 6.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.91. The market cap for the company is $308m. Find out more information at: http://www.bhrreit.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.