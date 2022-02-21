Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.7% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (BHR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 6 and has a mean target at 10.75. Now with the previous closing price of 6.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 66.7%. The day 50 moving average is 5.29 and the 200 day moving average is 5.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $411m. Company Website: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $684m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.