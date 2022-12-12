Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 197.1% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 10.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 197.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.13 while the 200 day moving average is 5.13. The company has a market cap of $308m. Find out more information at: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $915m based on the market concensus.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.