Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 153.7% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (BHR) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 6 with a mean TP of 10.25. With the stocks previous close at 4.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 153.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.09 while the 200 day moving average is 5.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $323m. Company Website: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $820m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.