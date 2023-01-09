Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 149.4% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (BHR) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 10.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 149.4%. The day 50 moving average is 3.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.96. The market cap for the company is $350m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $872m based on the market concensus.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.