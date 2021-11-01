Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 115.4% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 6 with a mean TP of 10.75. With the stocks previous close at 4.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 115.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.92 while the 200 day moving average is 5.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $302m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bhrreit.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.