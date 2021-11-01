Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 115.4% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 6 with a mean TP of 10.75. With the stocks previous close at 4.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 115.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4.92 while the 200 day moving average is 5.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $302m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bhrreit.com
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.
You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.