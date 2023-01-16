Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.1% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (BHR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 5 with a mean TP of 10.05. Now with the previous closing price of 4.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 108.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.93 while the 200 day moving average is 4.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $382m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $795m based on the market concensus.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.