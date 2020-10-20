Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.2% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (BHR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 2.25 calculating the mean target price we have 4.65. Now with the previous closing price of 2.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 96.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.5 while the 200 day moving average is 2.72. The market cap for the company is $79m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bhrreit.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

