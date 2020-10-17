Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.9% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2.25 with the average target price sitting at 4.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 92.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.5 and the 200 day MA is 2.69. The company has a market cap of $82m. Company Website: http://www.bhrreit.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn