Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.4% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (BHR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 2.25 calculating the mean target price we have 4.65. Now with the previous closing price of 2.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 91.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.73. The company has a market cap of $80m. Company Website: http://www.bhrreit.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn