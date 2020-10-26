Brady Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Brady Corporation with ticker code (BRC) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 50.75. With the stocks previous close at 41.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The 50 day MA is 41.84 and the 200 day MA is 45.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,178m. Find out more information at: http://www.bradyid.com

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands for use in theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage and markings, asset tracking labels, first aid products, facility safety and personal protection equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn