Brady Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Brady Corporation with ticker code (BRC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 40 with a mean TP of 50.75. Now with the previous closing price of 41.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The 50 day MA is 42.72 while the 200 day moving average is 45.56. The company has a market cap of $2,098m. Find out more information at: http://www.bradyid.com

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands for use in theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage and markings, asset tracking labels, first aid products, facility safety and personal protection equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

