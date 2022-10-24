Brady Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

Brady Corporation with ticker code (BRC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 58.67. Now with the previous closing price of 42.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,174m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bradyid.com

The potential market cap would be $2,996m based on the market concensus.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. This segment serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and labor law and other compliance posters for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.