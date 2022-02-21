Brady Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.0% Upside

Brady Corporation found using ticker (BRC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 67. With the stocks previous close at 48.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.0%. The day 50 moving average is 52.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.21. The market cap for the company is $2,413m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bradyid.com

The potential market cap would be $3,306m based on the market concensus.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; first aid products; facility safety and personal protection equipment; and labor law and other compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.