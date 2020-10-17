BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 311.0% Upside

Don't Miss
17th October 2020

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust with ticker code (BPT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 311.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.67 and the 200 day MA is 3.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $31m. Company Website: 0

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves were 4.465 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 4.394 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.070 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

