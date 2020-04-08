BP plc 8.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

BP plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 360 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 8.9% from today’s opening price of 330.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12.3 points and decreased 162.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 583.41 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 395.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 479.06. There are currently 20,263,933,456 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 100,681,301. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £66,138,289,735 GBP.

